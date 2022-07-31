Liam Lynch commemoration to be held on Knockmealdowns today

A commemoration for Liam Lynch will be held today on the slopes of Knockmealdowns.

At 2.30pm, The Liam Lynch Commemoration Committee will host the non-political event to remember the General and his fight during the Civil War until his death in 1923.

Liam Lynch was the Chief of Staff of the Anti-Treaty IRA.





Tomas McConmara, an organiser of the event, told Tipp FM that he encourages all to join in, learn about the history and Lynch’s involvement in the revolutionary period.

He took a look at Lynch’s position on the treaty from a modern day perspective.

“He was a very intelligent and considerate man. But I think his principle was very, very strong and as he reflected on it more and more he couldn’t countenance an idea that, even if it was for a proposed short time, the principles that they had fought for, and some of his comrades had died for, he felt it wouldn’t be acceptable to drop those.

“To broaden it out and reflect back now, we know what happened with regard to the North of Ireland. We know the unfolding of history. It’s very hard to argue with his position in some regard.”