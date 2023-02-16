Killenaule’s John O’Dwyer confirms retirement from Intercounty hurling with Tipp

Killenaule’s John O’Dwyer has today confirmed his retirement from Intercounty hurling with Tipperary.

Bubble’s first played for Tipp as a 16-year-old when he joined the minor panel during the 2008 Munster Championship.

He joined the Tipperary under 21 panel in 2010 winning Munster and All Ireland medals.





O’Dwyer was part of the Tipp senior set-up from 2013.

During his time on the panel the 31 year old won All Ireland medals in 2016 and 2019, Munster titles in 2015 and 2016, a Railway cup medal in 2016 and an All Star in 2014.

In a short statement John said “I would like to thank all the management teams from Minor level up to Senior who helped me over the last 15 years. It was a great pleasure to represent my county and win some silverware along the way. Thanks to those close to me and to my club Killenaule, who without their support it wouldn’t have been possible, So long”.

Tipperary GAA have thanked John for the contribution he made while wearing the blue and gold jersey from underage level right up to senior and wished him well for the future.