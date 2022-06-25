International Yoga Day comes to Cashel today

Tipperary will be taking part in International Yoga Day today at Cashel Rugby Club.

The free yoga event has been organised by The Federation of Indian Communities in Ireland (FICI) in conjunction with Tipperary County Council.

Margo Hayes, Community and Social Inclusion Officer, says this event will be a way of boosting wellness and inclusion within the Premier county.





The event will kick off at 10 am and all are encouraged to enjoy the guided yoga meditation on the day:

“The international yoga event that’s taking place in Cashel on Saturday June 25th, that’s organised by the Federation of Indian Communities in Ireland (FICI) in conjunction with Tipperary County Council.

“It’s great opportunity to promote integration and well-being in the county.”