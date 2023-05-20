Increase in visitor numbers at Tipperary Museum

Visitor numbers at the Tipperary Museum are on the up.

The building which is located in Clonmel on Mick Delahunty Square was closed during the Pandemic only reopening in 2021, something its curator says impacted attendance figures.

Marie McMahon told the recent Clonmel District meeting that they have worked with the swimming pool to invite teachers to bring students to their exhibits after their lessons.





This sees around 500 school children now attending the museum each month.

In addition a number of outreach programmes have been started by the museum within communities in Clonmel and Tipp town.