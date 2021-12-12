Huge praise for staff at Clonmel’s Haywood Lodge following 100% compliance in latest inspection

Staff at a south Tipperary mental health service have received huge praise after showing 100 percent compliance in their latest inspection.

The Mental Health Commission has published four inspection reports, including one for Haywood Lodge in Clonmel.

Haywood Lodge is a 40-bed facility which opened in 2012 and provides long-term psychiatric care and treatment for its residents.





Inspector of Mental Health Services at the Mental Health Commission, Dr Susan Finnerty, has praised the centre and its staff after they received a 100 percent inspection rating for the second year in a row.

She says they’ve shown continued commitment in providing the highest-quality care for residents and inpatients.

The report found that Haywood Lodge provides a wide variety of recreational activities, and that each resident had a multi-disciplinary care plan which was developed and reviewed in collaboration with the resident.

The Mental Health Commission is an independent statutory body, which promotes high standards of care and good practice in the delivery of mental health services.