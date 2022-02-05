HSE sets out its hopes for Primary Care Centre in Nenagh

The HSE has set out its hopes to offer a significant range of healthcare services at a proposed Primary Care Centre in Nenagh.

Early in January, plans were unveiled by Bluemont Developments to buy Nenagh Ormond Rugby Club’s former grounds at Tyone, and develop a Primary Care Centre.

A planning application is expected to be submitted to the Council in the near future.





HSE Mid West Community Healthcare has told Tipp FM that the intention is that the HSE would secure the facility under an “operational lease”.

They see the centre as a “significant enabler for the development and expansion of healthcare services in the north Tipperary area”.

Among the long list of services to be provided will be physio, speech and language therapy, occupational therapy and audiology.

A Chronic Disease Management Team is also proposed for the site, offering specialised services in cardiology, respiratory and diabetes.

The local HSE team also believes the site will include additional outpatient capacity, in close proximity to Nenagh Hospital.

Full statement from HSE Mid West Community Healthcare (4/2/22):

This development has the potential to be a significant enabler for the development and expansion of healthcare services in the North Tipperary area, in line with implementation of Sláintecare. The proposed Primary Care Centre building will represent the focal point for the provision of all primary and wider health and social services in the Nenagh area.

Subject to this development proceeding, the HSE is planning for a wide range of services to be provided at this site, including Nursing, Physio, Speech and Language Therapy, Occupational Therapy, Social Work, Dietician, Ophthalmology, Paediatric Network Team, Audiology, Community Intervention Team (CIT), Psychology Service, Home Help, Podiatry and Dental & Orthodontic Services.

In addition it is proposed that the Primary Care Centre would also include a Chronic Disease Management Team, including community-based specialist service in the areas of cardiology, respiratory and diabetes.

The site would also include additional outpatient capacity for UL Hospital’s Group. These additional clinic facilities would essentially be an expansion of the facilities at Nenagh Hospital and would enable an increase of overall outpatient services from the level and type of services currently being provided locally. The facilities proposed would be ideally located adjacent to existing healthcare facilities in Tyone such as Nenagh Hospital and would complement and work in an integrated fashion with these existing facilities.

The HSE’s Capital & Estates department are seeking to secure this accommodation space under an operational lease model. This is an approach which has been used to deliver primary care accommodation on a national basis. Subject to a successful outcome from the current process, the intention is that a lease arrangement would ultimately be put in place in respect of the developer’s proposal whereby the HSE would be the tenant and the developer would be the landlord.