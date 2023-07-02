HSE National Ambulance Service encouraging Tipp students to apply for paramedic roles

Students living in Tipperary are being invited to apply for paramedic roles.

The HSE National Ambulance Service is encouraging those interested in working as paramedics in the South East to consider submitting an application to the Paramedic Training Programme.

Roles available include Student Paramedics, Intermediate Care operators, and Emergency Call Takers.





The job prospects are said to be very high for paramedic trainees after completing the course, and payment will be provided during the three-year course as well as promotional opportunities.

The closing date for applications is Tuesday, July 4th.

Application link: https://www.hse.ie/eng/staff/jobs/job-search/patient-and-client-care/nrs13967.html