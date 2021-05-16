HSE cyberattack causes further cancellations in Tipperary

Friday’s cyberattack on the HSE has caused some delays in Tipperary.

On Monday, a number of services at South Tipp General hospital have been cancelled.

These include all outpatient appointments except for the maternity clinic, all routine x-rays, blood tests, pre-operative assessment, all elective surgery and endoscopy treatments.





However, Outpatient appointments and elective procedures will go ahead as scheduled in the majority of cases on Monday at University Hospital Limerick, Ennis Hospital, Nenagh Hospital, St John’s Hospital and University Maternity Hospital Limerick.

Patients are advised to attend for their appointment/procedure unless contacted directly by the hospital and advised otherwise.