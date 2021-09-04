Harvest Walking Festival takes place this weekend in South Tipperary

This weekend, a special walking festival will take place in South Tipperary in place of the famous Rhododendron Walking Festival, which should have taken place in June.

Now that restrictions have eased considerably, the organising committee will be holding the Harvest Walking Festival this weekend.

Even though the Vee will be without its purple glory from the Rhododendrons that bloom in June, the walks are set to be spectacular experiences.





There will be walks ranging in length from 8 kilometers to 18 kilometers on Saturday with a free talk on local history on Sunday at 9.30am in Duhill, at 12 noon in Ballyporeen and at 2pm in Clogheen.

Organiser Liam Fleming told Tipp FM the area has so much to offer.

“This week’s three walks are based out of Clogheen and they will go over to Baylough with the A walk and from there, there’s more National Way marked walks, the Tipperary Heritage Way, the East Munster Way, the Blackwater Way – the whole area is a walker’s paradise.”