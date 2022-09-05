The granting of planning permission in Carrick on Suir has been appealed

The granting of planning permission to raise the levels of agricultural land near Carrickbeg in Carrick on Suir has been appealed.

Waterford County Council gave conditional approval to Declan Walsh to carry out land reclamation works at Sheskin.

This would involve using up to two thousand cubic metres of soil and stones to bring the level up by a maximum of three metres using and cover it with top-soil.





A local resident objected to the plans highlighting a number of concerns – following the granting of permission they have now lodged an appeal with An Bord Pleanala with a decision due in early January.