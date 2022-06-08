Gardaí are investigating smashing of van window at Tipperary University Hospital

Gardaí are investigating a break-in to a van at Tipperary University Hospital.

Last Friday, between 9 and 10pm, the windows of the vehicle were smashed in.

Sergeant at Nenagh Garda Station, Declan O Carroll, told Tipp Today that nothing was reported stolen.





However, he urges anyone who may have been in the area and has any information to contact the Gardaí.

“This happened at the hospital in Clonmel. A man parked his car on the grounds during a short timeframe between 9 and 10pm on Friday night, the third of June. A window was smashed in his van. Nothing was reported stolen from this man’s van, but we would love to hear from anyone that saw anything in the car park of the hospital around these times.“