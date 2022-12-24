Gardaí investigating serious assault of a female in Clonmel

Gardai in Clonmel are investigating following a serious incident in the town.

In the early hours of Sunday December 18th, a female in her 30s was the victim of a serious assault.

The incident occurred at Cashel Street Carpark and Gardaí are keen to speak to any person who was in the vicinity of Emmet Street, or any person who was in Cashel street Carpark between 2:25am and 3:00am.





Gardaí invite any person who was in this area at the time and has any information to make contact with the investigation team at Clonmel Garda Station on 052 617 7640, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.