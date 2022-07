Gardaí are appealing to the public for information following an incident in North Tipperary.

The incident occurred in the Ballingarry North area on Friday morning.

Gardaí are asking anyone travelling on the road known locally as The Old Birr Road’ (L1071) between The Pike Cross and Riverstowns’ from 10am to 11am on Friday July 22nd who noticed any suspicious activity or who has dash cam footage to contact them.





Nenagh Garda station can be contacted on 067-50450.