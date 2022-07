Four Star Pizza has targeted Clonmel as a possible location for a new store.

The pizza chain plans to open 45 new stores over the next three years – 25 in the Republic of Ireland and 17 in Northern Ireland.

Each store would create an average of 20 jobs.





Four Star Pizza’s new CEO, Colin Hughes, says their ultimate goal is for virtually everyone in Ireland, north and south, to have access to a local Four Star Pizza outlet, and that they have identified Clonmel as a strong potential location.