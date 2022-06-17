Former Carrick-on-Suir Councillor Jim Drohan passes away

A former Carrick-on-Suir Labour councillor has died.

A vote of sympathy was offered to Jim Drohan’s family by the members of the Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District at their meeting yesterday.

Jim died on Wednesday night at his home following a long illness, and his funeral will take place on Sunday arriving at St Nicholas’ Church, at 12.





A special meeting of Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District will be held before his funeral to give local public representatives as well as former council colleagues the chance to pay tribute.