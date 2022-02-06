Emergency Department ‘very overcrowded’ today in TUH says hospital management

The emergency department in Tipperary University Hospital is currently ‘very overcrowded’.

That’s according to management at the Clonmel facility who say this is due to an increased number of presentations.

They are asking people to only attend in the case of a genuine emergency, advising that, where possible, a GP or Caredoc out of hours service be consulted in the first instance.





The public are advised that there may be long delays as staff make every effort to prioritise those patients requiring immediate treatment and management.

The management at TUH apologies for the long waits for inpatient bed access and the inconvenience caused as a result.