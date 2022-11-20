Elderly man dies in Clonmel house fire

A man in his 70’s has died in a house fire in Clonmel in the early hours of this morning.

Clonmel Garda Station and Tipperary Fire Service confirmed the tragic news to Tipp FM.

The fire occurred at a house at River Street in the town.





Fire fighters from Clonmel Fire Station, National Ambulance Service personnel and gardaí were called to the scene of the blaze shortly after 6.30am.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and his body has been removed to Tipperary University Hospital.

In a statement to the news desk Gardaí said no foul play was suspected.