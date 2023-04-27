Over €1.7 million in funding confirmed for primary and special schools across Tipp

The allocation of funding to cover the cost of books will have a huge impact according to a Tipperary school principal.

Over €1.7 million has been confirmed for primary and special schools across the Premier County.

Louise Tobin is Principal of St Joseph’s Primary School in Tipp Town and also Deputy President of the Irish Primary Principals Network.





She says it will make a huge difference for parents but admits it will take time for schools to get to grips with the scheme.

“I suppose year one we’re going to see as a trial really when we calculate the total bill for the entire school. We’re just going to have to make sure that the €96 works per child. I’d be hopeful that it will. Obviously the books for the Junior pupils would be cheaper than the ones for the 6th class but I think we will do a balancing act and make sure we cover as much as possible.”

Louise says the scheme will make a huge difference for parents.

“We all know when you go out to the book shop to buy your children’s school books it’s very, very costly. The new books we would buy for September will be on loan to the parents and they will come back into the school then.

“I think year one will be very interesting – I’m sure the Department will survey as to how people have got on in schools and what value they’ve got and how it actually worked out.

“But I think it’s a very positive move – parents hopefully will have more money, especially in the current times.”