The Deanery in Cashel sells for over €1 million

A landmark Cashel property has sold for in excess of one million Euro.

The Deanery in the heart of the historic town went under the hammer last evening with the auction held at the Cashel Palace Hotel.

Set on almost 10 acres the property is located at the junction of Lower Gate Street and Boherclough Street.





Auctioneer John Fitzgerald handled the sale with the hammer finally going down in favour of a local man.

“We got €1,000,020 for it and that was after quite a bit of intense bidding among about six or seven bidders.

“The new owner is a local farmer and businessman Pat Harty is his name – himself and his wife Rita live in Mayfield near Cashel. He does quite a bit of business in the United States of America as well.

“He saw it as a good investment he told me afterwards and that’s why he plunged in and he did like a good thing to buy it.”