Crowds gather in Cashel in solidarity with Ukraine

The colours of Ukraine and Tipperary were flown high in Cashel town last night where Cashel Arts Festival committee organized an event in solidarity with the people who are suffering the ravages of war at present in the Ukraine.

The turnout in Cashel, estimated to be in the hundreds, expressed their empathy in support of the Ukrainians living in Tipperary and in solidarity with the people suffering at present in Eastern Europe.

After gathering at the Rock of Cashel the procession moved to the Plaza on the Main Street with many in the procession displaying Tipperary jersey’s, Ukrainian flags and banners.





A number of the Ukrainians living in Tipperary spoke of their hopes for a quick cessation of the violence that has escalated in recent days while some spoke about their loved ones who are living in bunkers across the Ukraine.

Speakers at the event included Cashel Arts Festival committee members as well as Ukrainian natives who are living in Tipperary for many years including Sergei Moscalenko who spoke to those assembled by Cashel town Plaza.

Sergei, whose parents are living near the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, told Tipp FM he was at the event to protest against the war:

“I’m living in Clonmel since the year 2000 and we are gathering here in Cashel to support all Ukrainians.

“I never expected the Russian people to be firing rockets and killing our people in our country.”