County Chambers impressed by Bulmers’ environmental efforts in Clonmel following factory visit

Bulmers is leading the way in environmental stewardship, sustainability, waste reduction and innovation.

That’s according to County Tipperary Chambers after their members were treated to an exclusive tour of the factory in Clonmel.

The visit focused on the operational and environmental practices that have made Bulmers a success.





The site’s extensive solar power installations and integration of heat pump technology demonstrated actionable paths towards energy efficiency and sustainability that other local businesses can try to follow.

And the drinks company’s move away from plastic packaging and its glass bottle reuse schemes provided a blueprint in waste management and reduction.