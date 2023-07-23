Convenience store in Thurles to close its doors after seven decades

A convenience store in Thurles will close its doors after seven decades.

Fogarty’s Shop, located on Parnell Street in the town, has been a family-run business since the 1950s and will close shop on Monday, July 31st, at 7pm.

In a statement to Tipp FM, the Fogarty family wished to thank their suppliers, both local and national, and said they will miss serving neighbours, other Parnell Street and local traders, regular customers, and close friends.





They expressed great gratitude for their memories in-store of Match days, Féile, schools, and selling their famous Valley ice cream cones.

Up until their final day of business, there will be a collection box in store until July 31st to fundraise for the Community Hospital of the Assumption.