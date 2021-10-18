Continued opposition to plans for Carrick on Suir park

Locals are in strong opposition to plans to redevelop part of a green space in Carrick-on-Suir into parking.

People from the town met with council officials on October 8th, but were not satisfied with the outcome, saying that they are completely against the plans for Sean Healy Park.

The group have proposed alternatives to the location for parking and are prepared to take things further, down a legal route, if planning is granted.





Mary O’Shea spoke on Tipp Today about why they find this plan unacceptable.

“This is the part where they’re proposing to put the car park, right along the road, which will block the beautiful stones, the roses, the daffodils – all the seasonal flowers that are there and destroy and ruin the whole outlook of the park.

“We feel so passionately that Sean Healy Park is not the right location for this car park, and we’re very angry and very upset that they’d even think of doing this you know?”