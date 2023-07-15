Commemoration of 1848 Monster Meeting in South Tipp this weekend

Tomorrow will see the commemoration of the 1848 Monster Meeting in South Tipperary.

The free event will pay homage to the Monster Meeting led by Thomas Francis Meagher and the Young Irelanders during the Great Famine.

It will include reenactments of the historical speeches on top of Slievenamon mountain and the raising of the tricolous that Meaghar brought back from France.





It all kicks off at noon in the village of Kilcash, where walkers will assemble and make their way toward the Slievenamon mountain.

Students from schools in the community have also marked the 175th anniversary of the historic meeting through art and creativity, with magnificent life-size pieces on display in an exhibition in the Kilcash Community Centre.