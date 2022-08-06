Clonmel Gardaí appeal for good samaritans to come forward following incident on Blueway

Clonmel Gardaí are interested in speaking to a couple who helped a man during an assault on the Blueway last week.

A man in his 50s was the victim of an unprovoked attempted theft and attack on the Careys slip area of the Blueway on Friday morning last.

During this assault he was pushed from his bike and three men tried to take his bag from him.





Two members of the public shouted at the three suspects and they fled the scene on foot towards the Waterford Road through the carpark.

Gardaí in Clonmel would like to speak to anyone in the area at the time but particularly the couple who came to the man’s aid.