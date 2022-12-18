Christmas fundraiser to bring festive cheer to Nenagh this week

A mega fundraiser will take place in Nenagh in the run up to Christmas.

The “Black Santa” campaign, organised by Nenagh Church of Ireland and supported by churches of all denominations in the town will raise funds for the local branch of St Vincent de Paul.

There will be three days of carol services and songs by local musicians at the Old Dunnes Stores alcove from the 21st to the 23rd of December, with all money raised going to Nenagh SVP.





Musicians will be on the streets of Nenagh between 2 and 5pm each day and all donations are welcome.