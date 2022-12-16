Changes sought to Tipperary County Council budget

Some North Tipp councillors have sought changes to the budget only three weeks after passing it.

Despite all members of the Nenagh MD voting for this year’s annual budget, there are now calls for additional money to be made available for the maintenance of some of the area’s tertiary roads.

Cllr. Ger Darcy stated that even an additional 20,000 would assist in meeting more of the district’s demands.





However, members were informed that such an addition would have to apply across the county, and that the budget has been passed, leaving now room for alterations.

Director of Services Marcus O’Connor said councillors couldn’t expect them to ‘magic up money’ now.