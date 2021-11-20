Cashel Town shopping centre subject to a number of planning applications

Cashel Town Shopping Centre is the subject of a number of planning applications.

Tipperary County Council has granted permission for a change of use of number of units there while a further application is currently being considered.

Permission has been granted for a change of use of part of the Cashel Town Shopping Centre.





DTIL Ltd – which has a registered address in the British Virgin Islands – sought clearance to convert an existing childcare facility in Unit 1 on the ground floor into a gymnasium.

The company also lodged a planning application for a change of use of unit 13 on the first floor from a restaurant into an office unit for a charitable organisation.

Tipperary County Council has this week granted conditional approval for both projects.

Meanwhile an application from Cashel Pharmacy Ltd for a change of use of a vacant ground floor unit in the shopping centre is being considered by the local authority.

The proposal is to change unit 8 from retail to a vaccination centre.