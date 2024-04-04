Court case adjourned to allow Sean Meehan apply for retention planning permission for ‘log cabin’

Sean Meehan has had his court case adjourned to allow him time to re-apply for ‘retention’ planning permission to keep his home in New Inn.

The Tipperary man has been involved in a long-running dispute over a mobile home he installed on a site he bought for that purpose, which he later cladded in timber.

He initially failed to secure planning permission from Tipperary County Council and later failed with an application for retention.





Neither decision was appealed to An Bórd Pleanála.

A court appearance in December gave Sean until today (April 4th) to remove it or face prison.

He appeared in court in Cashel this morning where his solicitor’s request for an adjournment to allow for a new application for retention planning was agreed with lawyers for Tipperary County Council.

Judge Brian O’Shea allowed for the adjournment to June 6th.

Speaking to TippFM afterwards Sean expressed his relief that he would be going home.

”At least I have a bit of breathing space now for a while again. As I said here earlier, I thought I was going away(to prison).”