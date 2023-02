Gardaí in Carrick on Suir are seeking help following a burglary at a house in the area.

The incident was reported to them on the 8th of February and happened at a private house in an estate on the Dungarvan Road.

Pieces of jewellery were taken during the robbery and Gardaí are anxious to speak to anyone who may have been offered such items for sale recently.





They are also appealing for any witnesses, especially anyone that may have seen anyone acting suspiciously in that area last week.