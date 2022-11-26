Calls for Tipperary County Council to survey council housing stock to assess their condition

There are calls for Tipperary County Council to do a survey of council housing stock to assess their condition.

At this month’s meeting of the Templemore-Thurles Municipal district, a motion was tabled by Cllr Jim Ryan to complete the survey on the condition of roofs, windows, and heating and insulation systems of council housing properties.

A reply to the notice said that the Council was working with the Department of Housing to create an IT system to keep track of routine maintenance on housing stock.





The council also said that the Department is eager to move from funding work on properties that are left empty to a planned maintenance approach.