Calls for sensory pods in Tipperary community halls and centres

There are calls for sensory pods to be extended to community halls and centres in Tipp.

Over the last number of months the council has been installing sensory pods into libraries with Clonmel next in line to receive one.

The success of these pods has been highlighted by both the council and communities who are benefiting from the areas designed to cater for children with additional needs.





Labour’s Fiona Bonfield asked could funding be made available to install the pods in local community halls and centres.

Damien Dullaghan from the council’s Library and Culture section said this was a good suggestion and he would feed this back to the team to see could it be accommodated.