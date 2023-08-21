Boil water notice lifted on Galtee Regional Public Water Supply

A boil water notice in Tipperary has been lifted after being in place for 25 days.

Uisce Éireann and Tipperary County Council have announced that the boil water notice effecting customers on the Galtee Regional Public Water Supply has been lifted with immediate effect.

Affected customers in the following areas can now resume normal use of the water supply for drinking, food preparation and brushing teeth: Emly, Lattin, Ballinard, Cullen, Ballywire, Kilross, Limerick Junction, Monard, Lisvarnane, Rosadrehid, Bansha, Tankerstown, Kilfeacle, Golden, Cashel, Rosegreen, New Inn and surrounding areas.





Colin Cunningham, Uisce Éireann, acknowledged the impact of this notice on the community saying “Uisce Éireann and Tipperary County Council wish to thank everyone for their patience, co-operation and assistance during this Boil Water Notice and we greatly regret any inconvenience caused to homes and businesses in the community.”