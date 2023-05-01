Belarusian politician to receive International Peace Award in Tipperary

A Belarusian politician will visit Tipperary tomorrow to receive the International Peace Award.

Sviatlana Heorhiyeuna Tsikhanouskaya, a human rights activist and politician, will be in Tipp Town tomorrow to be honoured for her fight for democratic change in Belarus.

Sviatlana garnered international recognition during the Belarusian presidential run in 2020 when she stepped into her husband’s place following his arrest for opposition towards President Alexander Lukashenko.





While in Tipp, she will she will receive her award at St. Mary’s Church of Ireland from the Tipperary Peace Convention; attend a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tipperary Remembrance Arch and address students at St. Ailbe’s School.

The Belarusian politician will also visit the Circle of Friends Cancer Support Centre and the Glen of Aherlow, and receive a Cathaoirleach’s Welcome from Councillor Micheál Anglim at Tipp Town’s Civic Offices.