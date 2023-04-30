Bealtaine Festival events kick off this week in Tipperary

Bealtaine Festival events will take place across Tipperary this month.

This week will see the beginning of the festivities run by Age & Opportunity, an initiative that celebrates and nurtures the arts and creativity as we age.

It is a national festival that will be rolled out across Ireland, with 33 in-person and online events happening around the Premier.





Eva Birdthistle is the Creative Director of Nenagh Arts Centre, where events will kick off on May 2nd.

She says they’re particularly excited about one event.

“Something we’ve never tried before: Lunchtime Theater. You pop along to the Arts Centre at 1pm on Tuesday, May 30th, have a small bite to eat, and then there’s a performance of ‘Paddy Goes To Petra’. I’ve experienced Lunchtime Theater in Dublin and Limerick before, and it was the Tipperary Arts Office that contacted me and asked, “Could you put this performance on?” and I said, “Well, we already have country and Irish on the 20th of May, but how about we do a lunchtime theater and see how that works?” So, we are very excited to see the turnout and the feedback as well.”

More information on Bealtaine Festival events happening near you can be found at www.bealtaine.ie.