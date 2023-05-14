Bealtaine Festival events happening in Tipperary this week

More Bealtaine Festival events will continue this week in Tipperary.

The month-long festival kicked off last week and will feature performances, exhibitions, discussions, workshops, and readings by artists working in different art forms all over Ireland for the month of May.

Wednesday will be a busy day for Beltaine events in Tipp as a decorative darning and visible mending workshop will be held in Sean Healy Memorial Library from 2pm until 4pm. For more information, contact (051) 640-92.





Killenaule Library will see a free workshop in decoupage crafting from 2pm on Wednesday. For more information, contact [email protected] or (052) 915-7906.

A felting workshop with Irish fiber crafters comes to Templemore Library at 2pm and is free of charge. For more information, contact [email protected] or call (050) 432-555.

On Thursday morning, Mary Jenkins will lead a book folding workshop from 10-11am in Cahir Library, and all those attending are advised to bring an old paperback. To take part, contact (052) 744-2075.

More events taking place this month ca be found at: https://bealtaine.ie/bealtaine-event/?_sft_event_county=tipperary