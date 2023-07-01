BBQ and family fun day in aid of two local causes taking place tomorrow

There will be a barbeque and family fun day fundraiser in aid of two North Tipperary causes tomorrow.

Banjos and Burgers will take place at the Leamy Farm in Silvermines to raise funds for North Tipperary Hospice and a Silvermines Playground.

Liam Gleeson, one of the organisers, says it will be a great community event, and all are welcome to attend.





He explains how the money raised will help the two local causes.

“Every family that I know has been affected or hit by the scourge of cancer affecting them or their friends around us, indeed, including my own not so long ago. The service the hospice offers at the most difficult times of their lives is so vital. So, this is a great chance to give a little bit back and say thanks to them for their wonderful work.

“We’ve a great group of local parents out there who have come together to try to get a playground sorted for the children of the area. They need to raise match funding to be able to work with the council to achieve their dream of building the playground. So, we’re asking all of our locals to come out and support them also this Sunday at the Banjos and Burgers event.”

The fundraiser will begin at 3pm with plenty of participation from the local community.

Speaking to Tipp FM, Liam details what people can expect from the day.

“It will be a real community event; Silvermines GAA club and our local Women’s Shed are on board to help us with the running of it, and we’re so thankful to them for that help. We’re running the event on Sunday from 3pm. We’re having a BBQ, an arts and crafts stall, cake sales, tea and coffee stands, and a Kids Zone full of exciting games like carnival-style games. We also have a Hang Tough challenge that you might have seen on Ireland’s Fittest Family. We’ll also have a raffle on the day, and I want to thank all of the many local businesses that have sponsored prizes for that raffle.”