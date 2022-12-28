Ballina Greenway Project will be a ‘major tourism attraction’ says local councillor

It is hoped that a new greenway in Tipperary will help draw more tourists to the area.

The Ballina Greenway Project is in the early stages of development, but it’s hoped that once delivered, it will have a similar draw to the area as the very popular Waterford Greenway does.

The route will be 24km long and while the specific trail has not yet been chosen, it would create a walking and cycling path between Ballina and Dromineer.





Councillor for the area Phyll Bugler says that it would be a big attraction for tourists:

“This is a major project, it’s 24 kilometers long, it would be a major asset to Ballina, Garykennedy, Portroe, Newtown and Dromineer.

“We all know what the Waterford Greenway, from Dungarvan to Waterford has brought to that area between new restaurants opening up along the way at Kilmacud – this Greenway will be a major tourism attraction.”

“We’ve four routes now, people will make their submissions and I would ask them to make their submissions by the 12th of January. But there will be negotiations, yes farmers are worried, but talk to Tipperary County Council and we will find a resolution, we will find a solution, but we cannot let the project go to another county.”