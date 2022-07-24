Art lovers invited to see latest collection of paintings in Borrisokane

Art lovers are being invited to check out the latest collection of paintings by an Irish artist being shown in North Tipperary.

The Art D Gallery Borrisokane displays the ‘Spellbound’ exhibition of Chiara Trench’s paintings from Mondays to Saturdays and entry is free.

Chiara travels extensively throughout Ireland to gain inspiration and capture the beauty and colour of the Irish landscape, and her work includes some Tipperary scenes.





She uses acrylic with gold leaf as a medium to help depict the enchanting nature of the landscapes across the country.

The exhibition has been extended until August 15th before Chiara moves on to showcase her work at the Art Trail in Electric Picnic this September.