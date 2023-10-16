Anam Cara to hold meeting for bereaved parents in Thurles this evening

Anam Cara are holding their Tipperary meeting for bereaved parents in Thurles tonight.

All bereaved parents from the county are welcome to attend the event at the in The Horse & Jockey Hotel regardless of the age their child died or circumstances of death.

There is no need to register, and you can just arrive ahead of the 7:15pm start.





Anam Cara provides free services including face to face monthly meetings, online bereavement information evenings, a podcast “Conversations in Grief” and many more services to support bereaved parents

They says it’s important to seek support as we face into dark evenings and the long winter months.