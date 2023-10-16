Anam Cara to hold meeting for bereaved parents in Thurles this evening

By
Domhnall Doyle
-
Anam Cara are holding their Tipperary meeting for bereaved parents in Thurles tonight.

All bereaved parents from the county are welcome to attend the event at the in The Horse & Jockey Hotel regardless of the age their child died or circumstances of death.

There is no need to register, and you can just arrive ahead of the 7:15pm start.


Anam Cara provides free services including face to face monthly meetings, online bereavement information evenings, a podcast “Conversations in Grief” and many more services to support bereaved parents

They says it’s important to seek support as we face into dark evenings and the long winter months.