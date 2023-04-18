The 5.45 – Johnathan Horgan Lough Derg RNLI Lap of the Lake Committee

Today on Tipp FM’s Evening News, The 5.45 :

The annual Lough Derg RNLI fundraising cycle ‘Lap the Lake’ is back and in search of participants.

The volunteers are a seasonal lifeguard service who provide lifesaving services, lifeboats, coastal safety, and research and education programmes.





This year, participants can choose between a 120km or a 65km route taking in the three counties of Tipperary, Clare and Galway.

Our Head of News here with Tipp FM, Sheila Naughton, spoke with Johnathan Horgan who is on the RNLI Lough Derg Lap of the Lake Committee, about the event and started by asking about the route.