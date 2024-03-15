40th Holycross Drama Festival gets underway this evening

The 40th Holycross Drama Festival is kicking off this evening with plays on every night until next weekend.

It started in 1983 but missed a couple of years during the pandemic.

Donal Duggan has been Festival Director since its inception.





He says the interest was higher than ever last year and they are hoping for big crowds again:

“The crowds and the interest in amateur drama has increased drastically since covid.

“I think people got starved in covid and last year was certainly our best year ever, our biggest crowds.

“We’d be looking forward to a good year again this year.”