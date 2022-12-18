Under 21 Divisional hurling and football finals taking place this afternoon

Under 21 Divisional hurling and football finals are taking place across the county this afternoon.

In hurling, the Mid Tipperary Under 21A final takes place at 12 noon in Holycross.

That one sees Drom-Inch taking on Thurles Sarsfields.





Meanwhile, in the South of the county, the Under 21A football final gets underway in Cahir at 2pm.

That’s the meeting of Clonmel Commercials and Mullinahone.

REFIXTURE: In the North of the county, Borrisileigh take on Kiladangan in the North Under 21A hurling final, the same game that was cancelled yesterday due to frozen pitch.

Kiladangan come into the game following a one-point win over Nenagh last weekend whilst Borris had one point to spare over Toomevara in their semi-final tie.

Throw-in today is at 1pm in Templederry, Kenyons GAA – subject to a pitch inspection.

CANCELLED: The O’Dwyer Steel West U21A Hurling Championship Final between Cashel King Cormacs and Cappawhite Gaels fixed for Dundrum has been called off due to frozen pitch.