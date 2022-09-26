Over 20,000 nominations so far for Tipp FM’s Best of Tipp Awards

Over 20,000 nominations have come in so far for the Best of Tipp awards.

The aim of the initiative by Tipp FM is to recognise the work of individuals, groups, and businesses across the county.

There are just 5 days to go with nominations closing Friday.





A shortlist will then be released and voting will open for a two week period culminating in an awards night on the 25th of October in the Anner in Thurles.

Programme Director with Tipp FM Stephen Keogh says there will be surprises and you have to nominate to be in with a chance.

There will be surprsies and people will go ‘how didn’t that get into the top 5?’ and our answer to that is you didn’t nominate enough times.

“The nominations in a sense are like votes because we count up the nominations and that’s how the shortlist will be determined so if you don’t nominate and whatever you want doesn’t get enough then it won’t be in the shortlist and it can’t win.”