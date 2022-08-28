A 170km charity walk and run from Cork to Moyne starts today.

The fundraiser starts in Ballinhassig and is set to arrive outside Hayes Hotel in Thurles on Saturday next before heading on to Templetuohy.

It has been organised by Paschal Ryan, originally Moyne, but now living in Ballinhassig, and is in aid of a new GAA Clubhouse for the Cork group.





Along the way they will play a number of matches against local teams with an U16 Underdogs game versus the Tipperary U16 ladies football team taking place at 5pm next Saturday with Peter Creedon as the celebrity Bainisteoir.

Speaking to Tipp FM Paschal said he is looking forward to coming back to his hometown and outlined all the GAA clubs on board:

“Ballinhassig to Sarsfields in Glanmire over to Bride Rovers in Rathcormac over to Glanworth and then on to Ballylanders GAA club and then on to Cahir GAA and then on to Cashel and then culminating in a visit to Hayes Hotel for some photographs and then out to Templetuohy for the underdogs game against Tipperary Ladies U16 team.”