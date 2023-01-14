Over 160 Tipp students become ambassadors for water conservation

Over 160 students in Tipperary have become ambassadors for water conservation.

The Water Theme of the Green Schools programme has been sponsored by Uisce Eireann for the last ten years and aims to teach children and teenagers in schools across the Premier County about the importance of water conservation.

In total, 161 students in Tipperary and the Southern Region are ambassadors for the programme which has saved over 2.6 billion litres of water so far – equivalent to 1,040 Olympic-sized swimming pools.





52 schools in Tipperary and surrounding counties are taking part in the Green Schools programme, with over 1,300 Green Flags awarded to schools all across the country since the initiative began.