Over 1,000 tonnes of e-waste was recycled in Tipperary in 2021

An average of 10.4kg of e-waste was recycled per person in Tipperary last year.

According to figures released by WEEE Ireland this is outside the county’s 2020 collection rate of 11.6kg.

1,662 tonnes of electrical waste was collected in Tipperary in 2021 a trend the company want to encourage.





The say one of the key habits consumers are urged to embrace is to stop hoarding end-of-life electronic goods which can be repaired, re-used or re-gifted.

It is now more important than ever to rescue e-waste after buying of new electrical devices such as mobile phones, computers, small kitchen appliances and white goods soared during the pandemic.