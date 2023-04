The Tipperary junior camogie side are in action in Division 2B of the Camogie League this afternoon.

David Sullivan’s side are away to Galway in their final game in this year’s league.

The Premier are looking to build on their win over Wexford last time out and take on a Galway side who have lost all three of their games so far in the campaign.





Throw-in is at 2.30pm in Ballinderreen GAA club.