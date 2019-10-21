The Garda Commissioner is to meet Tipperary representatives at the next Joint Policing Meeting on November 1st.

Commissioner Drew Harris will discuss plans to amalgamate Tipperary and Clare Garda divisions and to locate the headquarters in Ennis.

An invitation was extended to the Garda Commissioner after members expressed opposition to the plans.





Speaking after a recent local authority meeting Councillor Garrett Ahearn said it was important the council showed it was united in its oppostiotion to the move.