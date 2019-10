A group opposed to plans to pipe water from Shannon to Dublin say the proposal is more of a hindrance than a help to Tipperary.

The River Shannon Protection Alliance says Dublin’s pipes are ancient and corroded – and filling them with water is like trying to fill a sieve.

The group also say last week’s boil-notice highlights the real problem facing the capital.





Speaking on Tipp Today earlier RSPA’s Gerry Siney said he doesn’t see the need for the pipeline from the Parteen Basin to Dublin.